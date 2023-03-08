‘Where is Bottom Up?’ Azimio MPs Ask Ruto as they Threaten to Storm Gov’t Offices

Legislators drawn from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party have expressed their concerns about the political and economic climate in Kenya.

The lawmakers have threatened to have their followers stage protests at government offices in an effort to find solutions. They asserted that Kenyans are being misled and made to feel ineffective when it comes to economic matters.

“We want answers and if they do not come in the next few days, we will have no option but to lead our supporters into these offices for answers. We will follow these officers anywhere and everywhere for answers and not warnings,” the MPs said.

They claimed that although the economy was only growing by 1% when the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) took office in December 2002, the Rainbow coalition was able to quickly reform governance, strengthen the macroeconomic framework, and put an end to economic stagnation by carrying out initiatives that would produce results. They said that the Kenya Kwanza regime had failed to take off.

The Azimio MPs explained how President William Ruto frequently lambasted his predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta and how the current administration has been attributing the dilapidated status of the economy to the former administration.

“Today, months after Kenya Kwanza came to power, day in, day out, we are bombarded how badly things were when the Kenya Kwanza regime took over. William Ruto never tires of telling us how President Uhuru Kenyatta ruined the country,” said the lawmakers.

The lawmakers retorted that Ruto cannot avoid responsibility for the country’s economic situation because he was the deputy president at the time.

They noted further that the head of state increased the Statehouse budget from Sh4 billion to Sh9 billion, ostensibly for tea and Mandazi, and established new offices that had no bearing on the development of the country.

The MPs questioned Ruto’s economic philosophy and accused him of going on a borrowing binge in violation of his campaign pledge.

“Rigathi Gachagua keeps threatening to name top officials in Uhuru Kenyatta’s government who looted the country. After campaigning on a promise that they would stop the borrowing spree, the Ruto regime is on a borrowing spree. Last Saturday, it was reported that Ruto is seeking KES 76.6 billion in loans from foreign banks. Kenya’s public debt hit KES 9.145 trillion in December against the allowed limit of KES 10 trillion, leaving President Ruto’s administration with little room to borrow,” they stated.

The Azimio MPs committed to participating in public barazas and bringing up the subject in official settings to obtain clarification on the state of the economy.

