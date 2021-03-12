When It Comes To Tissue Quality Comes In All Colours

When it comes to paper products, especially tissue, colour does not necessarily equate to quality. More often the colour has to do with the materials and processes used to create the tissue rather than the quality of the finished product.

Chandaria Industries – located in Nairobi’s Baba Dogo area – is Kenya’s largest manufacturer of tissue and hygiene products. They produce a broad range of tissue brands in various colours. But despite this variation, the quality of their products is unbeaten.

For example, Velvex, Nice & Soft, and Toilex Premium are made out of virgin pulp, which tends to be whiter, while the regular Toilex, Rosy and Dawn Pekee are made out of recycled materials.

“Virgin” paper means that it does not contain any recycled content. Pulp is a clean, wood-based raw material. It can be used to manufacture paper and various paper-based products while making them truly sustainable bioproducts at the same time.

Virgin pulp is produced by separating the cellulose fibres from woods or fibre crops like trees or cotton.

Recycled pulp, on the other hand, is made of used paper, which is then thoroughly cleaned, removing inks and any other unwanted elements. This cleaned pulp is then safe to use as a raw material in tissue paper production. Because this process re-uses paper waste the end-product tends to be off-white. This does not mean that the product is dirty or in any way unsanitary.

The production of recycled pulp is harder and relatively more expensive than the production of virgin pulp, but the cost and effort are worth the long-term benefits.

Chandaria Industries has championed recycling for decades. Their efforts employ more than 30,000 Kenyan families and help keep Kenya and all of East Africa green.

Your favourite tissues like Dawn Pekee, Rosy, Toilex Jumbo contain 100% recycled pulp.

Tiolex 4 Pack. [Courtesy]These products come highly recommended by locals due to affordability and needless to say, the quality is top-notch.

So whether you’re looking for virgin products like Velvex, Nice & Soft or Toilex Premium or you want to contribute to keeping the environment clean and healthy with Toilex, Rosy and Dawn Pekee you can purchase directly from Chandaria Industries or from your favourite local supermarket or shop.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu