When It Comes To Tissue Paper Quality It Comes In Different Forms

When it comes to hygiene and tissue products in particular, you have different types of tissue qualities at various price points, with a variety of quality parameters such as strength, whiteness, softness, and absorbency. These quality parameters and the price of different grades of tissue are determined by the type of raw materials and processes used to manufacture the tissue.

Chandaria Industries – located in Nairobi’s Baba Dogo area – is Kenya’s largest manufacturer of tissue and hygiene products. They produce a broad range of tissue brands and products with different quality parameters and price points. With the widest choice of tissue products and unmatched quality, their products remain the best choice for consumers.

For example, Velvex, Nice & Soft, and Toilex Premium are made out of virgin pulp, which tends to be whiter, while Toilex and Rosy are made using premium quality recycled paper. Dawn Pekee, their mass-market brand is made out of recycled paper.

“Virgin” tissue means that it does not contain any recycled paper. Pulp is an unused wood-based raw material. It can be used to manufacture tissue and various paper-based products while making them truly sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Recycled tissue, on the other hand, is made by recycling paper from printers, offices, archives, etc. This paper goes through a thorough cleaning and ink removal process. This cleaned paper pulp is then safe to use as a raw material in tissue paper production. Recycled tissue is also strong, white, soft, and absorbent which is why Chandaria Industries brands Toilex, Rosy, and Dawn Pekee are market leaders in their respective categories.

Chandaria Industries has championed recycling for decades being the largest recycler of paper waste in East and Central Africa. Their recycling operations employ more than 30,000 Kenyan families working in the informal sector who collect and transport this paper waste to Chandaria Industries every day, creating employment and keeping all of Kenya and East Africa green and clean.





Tiolex 4 Pack. [Courtesy]So remember every time you buy Toilex, Rosy, or Dawn Pekee tissue products, you are helping recycle paper and avoid deforestation, creating and maintaining jobs in the informal sector, and helping keep Kenya and East Africa clean.

These brands and products also come highly recommended as they are affordable and of excellent quality.

So whether you are looking for virgin products like Velvex, Nice & Soft, or Toilex Premium or you want to contribute to keeping the environment clean and create Kenyan employment with Toilex, Rosy and Dawn Pekee you can purchase directly from Chandaria Industries or from your favourite local supermarket or shops countrywide.

BUY KENYAN, BUILD KENYA.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu