Wheelbarrow Narrative Is Teaching Youths To Survive Rather Than Live – Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga has earlier today met with the party Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in a bid to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during the meeting, the Former Prime Minister reiterated that the conversation surrounding the wheelbarrow and hustler narrative is not developmental to the youths.

For instance, Odinga intimated that the wheelbarrow narrative is teaching youths to survive rather than live hence not beneficial for their growth.

“Asking the youth to forget about work and instead push WHEELBARROWS or ride Boda Bodas for the rest of their lives is asking them to SURVIVE not LIVE. This is the CONVERSATION they want us not to have but one that we MUST have,” he said.

Raila’s meeting comes just days after President Uhuru Kenyatta met MCAs from the Mount Kenya region with the BBI as the main agenda.

On Saturday, President Kenyatta called on his Deputy William Ruto to wait his turn while pitching tent and hosting 7,000 mt Kenya leaders for four days at Sagana.

The head of State further took a jibe at his Deputy over his youth empowerment program that has seen young people receive wheelbarrows to support their “hustle”.

In the direct attack, the President said the youth need jobs and not wheelbarrows to achieve financial independence.

"Then you say we know the problem of Kenyan youth, that you want to help them by giving them wheelbarrows, who told you that the youth need wheelbarrows? What they need are jobs; they want to be independent, " said Uhuru. Read Also: President Uhuru Postpones Sagana Meeting With Women Leaders From Central "If you are truly intentional about helping the youth, how about you ensure that funds from the government actually get to the ground," he added. On matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the President maintained that the project is aimed at helping all Kenyans including the young people, and not about achieving selfish interests as alleged by a section of the political class who oppose it on grounds that it is being used by his handshake partner Raila Odinga as his in-road for the 2022 State House race. Chiming in on the Hustler Vs Dynasty debate, Uhuru said he did not choose to be born in the Kenyatta family. "Then you hear them call me dynasty just because I was born by Kenyatta. Who chooses where he wants to be born? Tell them to stop insulting me, they will know where votes come from next year."