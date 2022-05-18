WhatsApp’s Latest Update Makes it Less Awkward to Exit Groups

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will make it less awkward for members to exit groups. Normally, a notification that is visible by all group members appears whenever one exits a group. As a result, most people tend to leave groups at night, in the hope that other group members will not notice their actions.

People leave WhatsApp groups for a number of reasons including spam messages, being added to a groups without consent, not agreeing with the objectives and in some cases, due to fights. However, leaving groups can be quite awkward especially if one does not simply want to address their exit.

WhatsApp is now working on to make things less awkward by removing the notification for all members when you exit.

Instead, the notification will only be visible to you and the group admin.

It is still not clear when the update will be rolled out, but it could be soon. The update will be available for both iOS and Android users.

