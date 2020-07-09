How To Use WhatsApp’s New Animated Stickers

WhatsApp is rolling out animated stickers for both Android and iOS users. You can now access the animated sticker packs alongside the regular sticker packs in the in-app sticker store.

The animated stickers packs have a play button which is the main difference with the regular sticker packs. The newly introduced sticker packs for both Android and iOS include Rico’s sweet life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright days,Moody Foodies and Chummy Chum Chums. The animated stickers support is also rolling out to Whatsapp for desktop.

Animated stickers are available now. pic.twitter.com/gYNQyqCoe6 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) July 8, 2020

How to add the stickers

Open a chat app on Whatsapp and click on the emoji button in the bottom bar. Select the Stickers options found at the end of the screen, click on + icon at the extreme right of the stickers section. This will take you to the stickers in-app store with a list of several sticker packs to choose from. The new stickers mentioned above hav been added to “All stickers” and have a play button next to them unlike the regular stickers. Click on the sticker pack you would like to download and preview the stickers by tapping on them. Once you see one that interests you,click on “download” option at the bottom of the screen. Your new sticker pack will be added to the stickers section, and you can choose to use them whenever you wish.

