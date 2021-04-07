Whatsapp Working on Feature Allowing Users to Transfer Chat History Between Android and iOS

Whatsapp is working on a feature that will allow users transfer their chats from iOS to Android and vice versa. The messaging app had earlier announced plans to allow users access their accounts on multiple devices.

This feature will reportedly allow users access to Whatsapp web on their devices even without an internet connection.

According to WABetaInfo, the development of this feature will probably take a long time, given that a lot of things have to be tweaked to enhance compatibility.

Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out Face, Fingerprint Authentication for WhatsApp Web

Currently, a number of apps including Whatsapp GB or Whatsapp Plus claim to be able to move chats across devices. However, Whatsapp says the unofficial apps violate are in violation of their terms of service.

The latest update from Whatsapp now shows that users will soon be able to cross-transfer their chat history from iOS and Android. Currently, when a user tries to link their Android to iOS, Whatsapp will require you to update to the latest version on App store to prevent compatibility errors with Android.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu