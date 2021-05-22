WhatsApp Working on Feature Allowing Users to Migrate their Chat History to Different Phone Number

Last month, we got information that WhatsApp was working on an update that would allow users to transfer their chats from Android to iOS and vice versa.

WABetaInfo, a site dedicated to combing through WhatsApp features has now revealed that the facebook-owned messaging app could soon let users transfer messages to a different phone number.

Currently, users can transfer their messages if they have the same phone number and an device using the same operating system as their previous. The cross OS transfer is currently in testing as the company mulls allowing users to transfer their chats across different phone numbers.

This will come in handy for users who wish to change their phone numbers and still have access to old chats in a different device with a different OS.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot from WhatsApp’s iOS-Android migration tool prompting users to transfer chats to a different phone number.

The feature only works at the beginning when you link your android phone to your WhatsApp account. It also shows that if you skip the process, you will not be able to do the transfer again.

Media files including photos, videos and documents will also be transferred alongside the chats to the different phone numbers. Users will be able to initiate a process to change their phone number on the account before migrating their chat history.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in development for both iOS and Android users, and could be available in a future update.

