WhatsApp working on Emoji Reactions for Status Updates

WhatsApp is working on a new feature with quick emoji reactions. The messaging service will reportedly add emoji reactions for status updates in a future update.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is similar to what is already available for Instagram stories.

The company days that users will be able to choose from eight emoji reactions including a smiley with hearts to the 100 points icon.

The report further states that users will receive the reactions on their chats as regular emoji. Additionally, information about the status updates will appear in the chat.

WhatsApp has been working on quite a number of new features lately. Among the most anticipated include the ability to chat on one account using multiple smartphones.

The company is also working on increasing multi-device support for business accounts to up to 10 computers.

