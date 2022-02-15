WhatsApp Working on Cover Photo Feature for Business Accounts

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow business account owners to set a cover photo on their profiles. The feature will be similar to Facebook’s cover images which are set on users’ profiles, but not on the standard profiles.

According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the company is working on a new way to manage business Catalogs on WhatsApp. The feature is currently being tested with iOS Beta testers.

“WhatsApp is now working on another feature for WhatsApp Business accounts: the ability to set a cover photo, available in a future update!”

Read: WhatsApp Feature to Enable Users Migrate Chats from Android to iOS

The Meta-owned messaging service will feature a camera button in the business settings to allow users to select or take a new image which will be used as the cover photo. Anyone who visits the account, including standard WhatsApp users will be able to see the image. This will help business owners to brand or advertise their products or tell users more about their business even before they make an enquiry.

The company recently revealed that it will allow users to build communities in a future upgrade. Group admins will have more control over the new Communities function, and they will be able to join groups together.

If the test is successful, WhatsApp could roll out the Cover photo feature in a future update. It is however not clear when or if that will be done.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...