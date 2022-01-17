WhatsApp Working on Additional Drawing Tools for Android, Colour Changes for Web

WhatsApp is reportedly getting a series of new features on its Android and Desktop versions of the app. Users on the android app are set to gain new pencil and drawing tools while web users will be getting colour changes.

According to WhatsApp features trackers WABetaInfo, the android features are available on beta update 2.22.3.5 while the desktop features are available on beta update 2.2201.2.0. Android app users currently have a single pencil to draw, but with the new update, they will get both thick and thin pencils. The web version will also receive a new dark blue colour which can be accessed by activating the dark theme.

Read: WhatsApp Testing ‘Undo’ Button for Status Updates

In another report, WABetaInfo says that the instant messaging service is bringing fresh color to its Windows and macOS apps with the WhatsApp beta for Desktop 2.2201.2.0 upgrade. According to reports, the new color scheme will be apparent in the dark theme, and the chat bubbles will be greener than WhatsApp’s default green. Other elements of the app have also received color changes as part of the update. According to reports, the chat bar and backdrop color have been changed to a blue hue.

Recently, the company reported that WhatsApp for iOS users will get new notification settings that allow them to choose which notifications they wish to receive – either for individual or group chats – as well as the opportunity to customize notification sounds. According to reports, WhatsApp will include a message reactions information tab that displays who liked the message and which emoji was used. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...