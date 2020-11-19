Whatsapp Working On a Feature to Allow Users Mute Videos Before Sending

Whatsapp is working on a feature that will allow users to mute videos before sending them. The feature is already available on other platforms including Instagram and Twitter.

This latest development was spotted by WABetaInfo, the site that tracks all Whatsapp developments from the Beta stage.

WABetaInfo reports that the mute video feature is available in Whatsapp Android version 2.20.207.2 and should be available in future updates. They did not say anything about it coming to iOS.

A screenshot of the feature contained a speaker button below the edit tool that allows users to shorten the video they are uploading. The speaker will be used to toggle sound on or off before posting the video. The feature will work on both forwarded videos and videos recorded on the sender’s phone.

Whatsapp recently launched disappearing messages. Users who opt in to the feature on Android and iOS will have their messages disappear after seven days.

