WhatsApp will Stop Working on these Smartphone Devices from November 1

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp is set to discontinue its services from older smartphones models on November 1.

This is not the first time as the messaging app regularly phases out support for older devices in a bid to ensure security. The app is set to cease working in 43 smartphone models in this latest phase.

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging app, with about 2 billion users.

The messaging app will no longer work on the smartphones listed below

Apple

iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

LG

LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.

Sony

Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.

Others

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

If you have any of the above phones, you will be required to get a new one if you want to keep using the services.

