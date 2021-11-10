WhatsApp Web Gets a Series of New Features

WhatsApp has introduced a series of new features and updates on its Web version.

Among the most anticipated is the ability for users to control and manage calls right from their desktops. Apart from receiving calls, users can also turn off incoming calls to the desktop or mute the call ringtone.

The second update is the introduction of a new interface for Contact Info, Business Info, Group Info.

This is similar to the user interface displayed when viewing a contact group or business on the messaging app’s version on android or iOS.

The new features will appear once users update their WhatsApp Web to the latest version.

Users will also be able to edit their photos and preview links from the Web version to get a context of what has been sent.

The updated Web version also has a new sticker suggestion feature which allows users to find appropriate stickers for their conversation.

WhatsApp says that the updates are in line with the messaging app’s end-to-end encryption.

