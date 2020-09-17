WhatsApp Web To Get Call And Video Call Features

Whatsapp is getting a bunch of new features to be featured on Whatsapp web. According to WABetaInfo, the app is designing new voice and video call icons for its web version. The messaging app is reportedly also testing a new loading screen to enhance the user experience.

According to WABetaInfo, the web app is experimenting with voice and video call buttons meaning the company is taking its video calling facilities a notch higher. Users will now have the added option of using Whatsapp video call on web for their conferencing right on the app.

The new update will transform the traditional messaging app into a more functional web app allowing users to meet and make video calls for personal and official matters. Currently, if you wish to make a video conferencing call, you can click on “Create a room” which promptly takes you to Facebook Messenger.

The functions are already available on the mobile app, and having them on the web version means users who prefer to use a bigger screen can have more functions on the app.

WABetaInfo says that the feature is currently under development and is still being tested. If the test is successful, you should expect the update to be released to a wider audience.

