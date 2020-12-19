Whatsapp Voice and Video Calls Come to Web Version On Desktop

Whatsapp has started rolling out voice and video calls for whatsapp web and desktop in beta. The popular feature is already available for android and iOS users, albeit for a limited number of people.

The new update will give users the added option of using Whatsapp video call on web for their conferencing right on the desktop. Users will still need to connect their phone Whatsapp to the web before using the service.

There have been rumours of the company mulling over creating a standalone app for desktop, but so far no developments have been made.

Read: Whatsapp to Introduce Video and Voice Calls for Desktop Version

The group video and voice calls will function by showing a separate window when a call arrives. It will then minimize into a smaller status window if a voice call is accepted; and maximize into a larger window if a video call is accepted.

The new update will transform the traditional messaging app into a more functional web app allowing users to meet and make video calls for personal and official matters. Currently, if you wish to make a video conferencing call, you can click on “Create a room” which promptly takes you to Facebook Messenger.

Facebook had first limited its video and voice call capabilities for desktop to its Messenger app, though this has seen limited use by Businesses.

Whatsapp currently has more than two billion users worldwide and such an update will put it in direct competition ith popular video-conferencing apps such as Google Meet and Zoom.

