Whatsapp “View Once” Option for Photos and Videos Now Available on Beta

Whatsapp has started rolling out a feature that will allow users to send an image to be viewed once on the app. The concept is almost similar to Whatsapp’s disappearing messages which automatically delete messages after seven days.

The company has since been working on a feature that will let users send images and videos to be viewed only once. Once the recipient opens and views the media, it will disappear from their phone. The feature is opt-in, just like disappearing messages.

“For more privacy, your photo or video will disappear from the chat after the recipient opens it once. Remember people can always take screenshots.” Whatsapp says in a disclaimer as users enable the feature.

The image will be sent without the option to preview, and upon viewing, will automatically disappear. As explained by Whatsapp, a recipient can take a screenshot, but once they exit the window or app, the media will disappear.

This will come in handy for extra privacy especially around sensitive documents and videos. It also helps in reducing storage space taken up by Whatsapp images and videos.

The feature is currently available for Beta users and should be rolled out to users in the near future.

