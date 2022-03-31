WhatsApp to Allow Users to Listen to Voice Messages while they Chat

WhatsApp is working on improvements for its voice messages, including a feature that will allow users to listen to their messages while reading other chats. The update will also allow users to play their messages at 1.5 or 2 times speed, the company announced.

The messaging service said users will now be able to record messages, pause and resume when they’re ready to continue recording. This will help when one needs to organize their thoughts without necessarily leaving long silence gaps. Users will also be able to play and listen to their recordings before they send.

Read: Russian Court Upholds Ban of Meta Platforms with the Exemption of WhatsApp

WhatsApp also announced a change of appearance to show the voice message playback progress. Instead of a line, the messaging app will use a waveform to show the actual message. When a user pauses listening to a message, the app will remember and play the message from that point when they come back to listen it, meaning you will not have to listen to an entire message again.

According to the company records, users send about seven billion voice messages per day. This means the enhancements will definitely come in handy for a lot of users.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...