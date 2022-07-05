WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users to Hide ‘Online’ Status from Specific Users

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to hide their ‘online’ status from specific users. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature will work hand in hand with the ‘last seen’ feature which allows users to select who can view their last seen status.

The ‘last seen’ feature previously allowed ‘everybody’ and ‘nobody’ options to view their status before it was later updated updated to include an option ‘all users except…’ This allowed WhatsApp users to select specific users to be exempted from seeing when they were last online.

A screenshot from WABetaInfo shows that WhatsApp will allow users to select who can view their online status by clicking on the ‘Same as last seen’ option or ‘everyone’. This means you can select specific people who will not be able to view your online status.

The feature is currently under development and should be available with a future update of the messaging app.

