Whatsapp Update to Allow Users Customize Wallpapers for Different Chats

Whatsapp is rolling out its latest update to the app with improved wallpapers and stickers.

“Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favorite people, and you never need worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again,” Facebook said in an email sent to The Verge.

The app will allow users have custom wallpapers for every chat with a choice for different wallpapers on light mode and dark mode.

“Watch your chat wallpaper automatically transition as your phone device setting switches from light to dark mode,” says Facebook.

Whatsapp’s default wall paper will also be available in a range of colours with a choice for users to dim or brighten all their wallpapers as desired.

Facebook is also adding some improvements to sticker search, allowing users to find stickers using text or emojis, in addition to browsing through the different sticker categories.

For this to work however, Facebook said it requires some input from sticker creators.

“As we start to roll this out, we encourage sticker app creators to tag their stickers with emojis and text moving forward,” says Facebook, “so their stickers are searchable for WhatsApp users.”

Facebook has also added the World Health Organization’s “Together at Home” sticker collection in their animated stickers.

“Together at Home has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp,” says Facebook, “and will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form.

The updates are being rolled out this week and could already be available for a number of iOS users.

