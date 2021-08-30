WhatsApp Reportedly Set to Make Policy Updates Optional

WhatsApp has reportedly rescinded on a decision to limit functions of the messaging app for users who do not agree to their updated terms of services.

Early this year, the company faced backlash after sending out a prompt asking users to accept the updated policy changes or delete their accounts. The messaging app witnessed a mass exodus as users flocked to rival apps, Telegram and Signal.

WhatsApp then decides to extend the period within which people could accept the terms of service. However, the messaging app later discovered that they had poorly communicated the update to users who believed their private information could be compromised.

As a result, the company explained to users that the terms did not involve sharing of user data to Facebook as is widely believed, but that data from WhatsApp business would be stores on the servers.

The explanation did not do much to deter users, however, the company said that it would start limiting the WhatsApp functionality for users who did not accept the terms, eventually rendering it unusable.

Reports from WABetaInfo now indicate that the company will not limit or delete accounts, but will instead make the updated policy optional.

The report indicates that users their accounts to chat with family and friends can choose not to update the new policy as they will not be affected. However, if you wish to chat with business accounts, you will be required to review and update the terms.

WABetaInfo says the company has not made an official announcement regarding the matter, but it should be expected soon.

