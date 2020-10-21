Whatsapp to Introduce Video and Voice Calls for Desktop Version

Whatsapp could soon introduce voice and video calls for its desktop version. Version 2.2043.7 of the app is said to contain an update that will place it in direct competition with video conferencing apps such as zoom and Google Meet.

The update was first spotted by WABetaInfo, the official Whatsapp News website. Whatsapp’s mobile version already supports voice and video calls for a limited number of people.

The number was increased from four to eight earlier this year following a huge demand for video conferencing facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The new update will give users the added option of using Whatsapp video call on web for their conferencing right on the app.

Videoconferencing apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Blue Jeans have experienced a boost as more people started working from home during the pandemic.

Whatsapp currently has more than two billion users worldwide and such an update, especially with a much needed messaging function will no doubt raise the competition bar.

Facebook had first limited its video and voice call capabilities for desktop to its Messenger app, though this has seen limited use by Businesses.

The new update will transform the traditional messaging app into a more functional web app allowing users to meet and make video calls for personal and official matters. Currently, if you wish to make a video conferencing call, you can click on “Create a room” which promptly takes you to Facebook Messenger.

The group video and voice calls will function by showing a separate window when a call arrives. It will then minimize into a smaller status window if a voice call is accepted; and maximize into a larger window if a video call is accepted.

The latest desktop feature is currently under development, and WABetaInfo reports that it could be ready for rollout in a few weeks.

It is still not clear how many people the feature will support.

