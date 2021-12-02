WhatsApp Testing ‘Undo’ Button for Status Updates

WhatsApp is testing an ‘undo’ function for its status feature. The feature is similar to Instagram’s stories where posts last for 24 hours before they are auto-deleted.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Beta Version provides fixes when posting new status updates including an option to undo the status after it is published.

“After publishing the status update, the option “Undo” will be momentarily visible: if you select it, the status update will be automatically deleted for everyone. This shortcut is useful when you post something by mistake and you want to quickly delete it.” The post says.

Read: Facebook Looking To Integrate Messenger With Whatsapp

The feature has been rolled out to a handful of WhatsApp beta testers with plans to roll it out to more users with upcoming updates.

Last month, the messaging app started testing abfeature allowing users to view status updates from specific business accounts. The status updates are viewed directly from the Business Info.

Status is a prominent feature for all of Meta’s social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...