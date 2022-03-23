in TECH

WhatsApp Testing Message Reactions in Latest Update

WhatsApp new features
Photo courtesy

WhatsApp is rolling out message reactions to a section of Beta testers on the latest update 2.22.8.3. for users. The six available reactions are: Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

Read: WhatsApp Working on Additional Drawing Tools for Android, Colour Changes for Web

According to official WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature was already in the pipeline as the messaging app already rolled out the ability to manage reaction notifications on WhatsApp beta for iOS and WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Only a few beta testers will be able to react to messages in this small test, but everyone can now see message reactions (If the tester is in their networks). The rest of the WhatsApp users will have to wait for the company to officially roll out the feature publicly, although it is still not clear when this will be done.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

WhatsApp

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

William Kabogo

Kabogo Wants Ruto To Commit To Protecting Mt Kenya Interests As He Threatens To Ditch Kenya Kwanza
M-Net Movies ‘DC Heroes Pop-Up Channel’

M-Net Movies DC Heroes Pop-Up Channel Coming to DStv Channel 111 on March 25