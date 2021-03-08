Whatsapp Testing Feature to Let Messages Disappear After 24 Hours

Whatsapp is testing a new feature that will see messages disappear after 24 hours. This was revealed by WABetaInfo, which updates users about new developments on the platform.

Whatsapp already allows users to set their messages to disappear after seven days. To do this, click on a group or contact where you want to apply the setting, tap view contact from the three dots on the top right-hand side, and scroll down to “Turn on Disappearing Messages”.

WABetaInfo announced the latest update on Twitter over the weekend, prompting confusion among users. The platform moved to issue clarification, saying the new update being tested will make messages disappear after 24 hours unlike the 7-day period already in place.

“To avoid misinformation, WhatsApp already supports disappearing messages since a few months: check out Contact/Group Info.” WABetaInfo twitted.

“WhatsApp is currently testing a different expiration now and this test is under development.”

The new feature will be a first for messaging apps. Social media apps including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat already have the feature allowing users to upload content that disappears after 24 hours.

