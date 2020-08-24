WhatsApp’s New Storage Feature To Be Rolled Out Soon

Whatsapp is testing a new feature that will help you manage your device storage much better.

The online channel that tracks changes and updates on Whatsapp, WABetaInfo reports that the Facebook-owned app will soon roll out new tools for storage usage.

The new feature will enable you to see what content from the app is using occupying maximum storage so you can free up space according. The report says that the revamped storage Usage section will have a storage bar at the top which will categorize space used in media files and “other” types of content on the app.

Below that, you will get separate sections highlighting “forwarded files” and “large files”. These will help you check what files are non-essential and are occupying the most.

Below this, you will continue to see your normal chats and how much space each contact has taken up on the chats.

Note that the redesigned user interface for the Whatsapp storage section is still in development. WABetaInfo reports that the Beta feature will be rolled out to a few users before it is rolled out to all users.

“WhatsApp is still improving these tools, that are currently under development, and probably other tools will be introduced before the release for beta testers.”

“These tools are also coming to iOS users too,” claims the report.

The Whatsapp calling screen is also said to be getting a revamped User Interface. The latest Android Beta Version, 2.20.198.11 features the new calling UI. The camera switch, messages, camera and mic enable/disable switches have all been moved to the bottom of the screen.

