Whatsapp Starts Rolling Out Multi-Device Support on Beta

Whatsapp has started rolling out its multidevice capability on beta. The feature enables users to access the messaging app from up to four multiple devices even when the primary smartphone is off or offline.

The update enables WhatsApp users for the first time to use the service on up to four nonphone devices without having the registered phone switched on or otherwise connected to the internet. A WhatsApp spokesperson told TechCrunch that this chain of multiple devices can’t have another phone in it.

“Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently,” said the messaging app.

Whatsapp already allows users to access the app through multiple devices. But the primary smartphone has to be connected to the app for you to access it on any other device.

The Facebook-owned business says it is utilizing a new technology to ensure that even on multiple devices, messages sync while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Whatsapp issued a statement on its website explaining the new update

“By requiring the phone to perform all operations, companion devices are slower and frequently get disconnected — especially when the phone has a poor connection, its battery is running low, or the application process gets killed by the phone’s OS.” Whatsapp said in a statement.

“It also allows for only a single companion device to be operative at a time, meaning people can’t be on a call in Portal while checking their messages on their PC.”

“The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles, no longer requiring a smartphone to be the source of truth while still keeping user data seamlessly and securely synchronized and private.”

The company has not confirmed a specific roll out date for the feature. However, it is currently available for public users on Whatsapp Beta.

