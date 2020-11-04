Whatsapp Rolls Out New Storage Feature to Help You Manage Space on Your Device

Whatsapp is rolling out a storage feature that will help you manage space on your device. This follows numerous complaint from Smartphone users regarding the volume of media from the app.

The new feature will enable you to see what content from the app is using occupying maximum storage so you can free up space. The revamped storage Usage section now features two categories: Network usage and storage usage.

These help to categorize space used in media files and “other” types of content on the app.

The network usage section enables you to see what content from the app is using using up the most data so you can adjust accordingly. It contains network data on calls, media, Google drive, messages, status and even your usage when roaming.

The storage usage section contains data on the storage volumes from groups and individual chats. They are arranged from the highest volume to the lowest. If you click on a group or contact, you will get the breakdown showing you the number of photos and how much storage that has taken; videos, messages, GIFs and even documents.

At the very bottom, you have the option to free up space from that particular contact or group. This helps to delete the media according to the priority or the type of media in a particular group or with your contacts.

The storage section also shows you how much volume Whatsapp as a whole is taking on your phone. This was previously available in your gallery as a category with all the other media.

Whatsapp new storage feature however, allows you to manage the volumes on the app independently. This helps a lot considering a lot of the media taking up space comes from the app. Before, you would have uninstalled apps and deleted other media before sieving through whatsapp.

