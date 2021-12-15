WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature Allowing Users to Preview Voice Messages

WhatsApp has released a new feature allowing users to preview their voice messages before sending them. According to WhatsApp’s Parent company, Meta, the feature has been rolling out within the last weeks and is now available to all users on Android, iOS, web and Desktop.

According to the messaging app, users will be able to preview a voice message after they press stop to finish recording. The play icon is then used to preview the message after which one can choose to delete or send it.

“They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send.” WhatsApp said in a tweet.

WhatsApp has in the recent past updated the WhatsApp voice message feature to include the option for users to increase the playback speed of received voice messages 1x, 1.5x or 2x. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app will soon add an update allowing users to pause and resume recording of voice messages.

The company confirmed in September that it was also developing a transcription feature that would allow users to read the voice message as opposed to listening to it.

