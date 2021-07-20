Whatsapp Rolls Out Feature Allowing Users to Join Group Calls

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to join in and leave group calls as they wish. The feature works in similar ways to other videoconferencing apps such as Zoom and Google Meets.

This means that users will have the flexibility to join a group call without the members having to call them again to join, incase they leave.

This also means that apart from just calling a contact, invites will be sent out to allow people to join in. You will be able to see who is on the call even before you join. You can also see who has been invited even if they have not joined.

The flexibility and ease is bound to make the group calling feature more popular on the already popular messaging app.

The feature is expected to start rolling out this week.

