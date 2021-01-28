WhatsApp Rolls Out Face, Fingerprint Authentication for WhatsApp Web

Whatsapp is rolling out an extra security feature for Whatsapp web or desktop users. This will help users who sometimes get their WhatsApp information compromised when their QR Code is scanned without their knowledge.

The company announced on Twitter that Whatsapp users can now add extra security features before linking devices. Users can choose between face and fingerprint unlock to authorize the link.

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data. Chats for your 👀 onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021

To use the feature on Android, open Whatsapp on your smartphone, tap on the three dots on the top right-hand side and select Whatsapp web. Tap link a device and follow the instructions if your phone has biometric authentication.

For iPhone, Go to Whatsapp settings, Tap Link a device then OK. You can then use the Face and Fingerprint ID to unlock on iOS 14 and above.

Once you have unlocked the feature, click on Keep me signed in on the QR screen of your Whatsapp web desktop to stay signed in. Scan the QR code on the computer to link. You can log out of Whatsapp web when you want to revert to using the phone only.

In its announcement, WhatsApp was also quick to reassure users that it does not see your Face or Fingerprint data.

