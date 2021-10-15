WhatsApp Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption for Backed Up Messages

WhatsApp is adding end-to-end encryption for cloud backups on both iOS and Android effective today. The messaging app has had end-to-end encryption for five years now, but chats backed up on cloud storage such as Google Drive on Android or iCloud on iOS could not be encrypted.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this latest development on his social mediating users can now turn on end-to-end encryption for their backups.

It is not clear whether the encryption will be automatic, but to activate it, go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

Once activated, you will need to use either a password or a 64-digit encryption key to access the encrypted messages. Neither WhatsApp, Google nor Apple will be able to read your message backups without the password or key.

WhatsApp is reportedly the only messaging service providing such a high level of security for its customers. The new feature is being rolled out to all WhatsApp users on Android and iOS.

