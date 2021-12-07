WhatsApp Rolls Out Disappearing Messages for All Chats By Default

WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages for chats last year. The company has announced that it has developed the feature to allow users to set the disappearing messages feature for all chats by default.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the development on Facebook.

“We’re rolling out a new disappearing messages option on WhatsApp today so you’ll be able to make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours. Not all messages need to stick around forever.”

In the new update, users who start a new one-on-one chat will see a notification alerting them that disappearing messages are turned on by default. Users will have the option of turning the setting off for their individual chats if they do not want it.

The feature gives users options for their messages to disappear after various durations. You can select from options of 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days

The new default setting will not be applicable to WhatsApp groups, but users can still turn it on at the settings.

The new feature has been rolled out across all devices for all WhatsApp users.

