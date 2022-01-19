WhatsApp Rolls Out Beta Version of In-app Chat Support Service

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow its subscribers to access support directly from the messaging app through a support chat account. WhatsApp had rolled out a Beta version of the feature in March 2021, but it was discontinued after a few months. Beta testers have reportedly started seeing the option to get service from the messaging app again, meaning it could be back in development.

The feature was discovered by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo on update 2.22.3.5 of the app’s Android version and 22.2.72 of WhatsApp for iOS. Beta testers can access support through chat by going to settings>>help>>contact us. WhatsApp now displays a notification letting users know that their problem will be addressed through chat. “We will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat.” the message says. Users then get contacted via an in-app chat through a verified WhatsApp account bearing a green tick.

Once you seek WhatsApp’s help, you also have the option of sharing device information such as the model and settings with the app, to help diagnose the issue.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has begun testing new animations for heart emoticons. Previously, a single red heart emoji would display in animated form for both sender and recipient, but WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.2.72 is now testing the ability to animate other heart emoji. There’s no news on when the functionality will be available to Android beta testers, or when the animated heart emoji will be available to all WhatsApp users on the stable channel.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on new iOS notification settings that will allow users to customize notification sounds and select which notifications they want to receive. In a future edition of the app, WhatsApp will also provide users specifics about message reactions. The instant messaging service is also trying to improve its image and video drawing tools, including the addition of new pencil tools. A blur image tool is also being developed by the service, which could be provided at a later date.

