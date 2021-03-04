Whatsapp Launches Voice, Video Calls for Desktop App

Whatsapp is rolling out voice and video calls for desktop today, the company has announced. The popular messaging app will now offer end-to-end encrypted calls to mobile and computer users. This means that neither Whatsapp nor Facebook will be able to listen to your calls.

Voice and video calls are already available for mobile Whatsapp users on Android and iOS. In late 2020, the company rolled out desktop calls as a pilot for a small group of users. The feature will now be available for all users after today’s launch.

Earlier reports showed that the video and voice calls will function by showing a separate window when a call arrives. Once the user accepts a voice call, it will minimize into a smaller status window. If the user accepts a video call is accepted it will maximize into a larger window.

The only difference between the calls on mobile and computer is that desktop calls will not support group calls. Whatsapp has said that it will expand the feature to accommodate group voice and video calls in the future, although no definite date has been provided.

Once updated, this will give users the added option of using Whatsapp video call on web for their conferencing right on the desktop. Users will still need to connect their phone Whatsapp to the web before using the service.

Whatsapp currently has more than two billion users worldwide and such an update will put it in direct competition with popular video-conferencing apps such as Google Meet and Zoom.

To use the feature, download Whatsapp for either Mc or PC, use the QR code to scan and log in to your Whatsapp account where you can start chatting and calling your contacts.

