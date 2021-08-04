Whatsapp Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Option for Photos and Videos

WhatsApp has started rolling out a feature that allows users to send “view once” images and media to their recipients.

Once the recipient opens the “view once” image, it will disappear without a copy getting saved on the phone. The messaging app said the feature is designed to give users more control over their privacy.

WhatsApp says that just like personal messages the ‘view once’ media are end-to-end encrypted. If you activate the feature, you will see an icon showing that they will disappear after viewing.

Read: Whatsapp “View Once” Option for Photos and Videos Now Available on Beta

‘View once’ media cannot be saved, forwarded or shared. Users should however be careful if they are sending sensitive media, as recipients can still take screenshots.

The feature is already available on a number of social media platforms including Instagram and Snapchat. WhatsApp has started rolling out this week, meaning we can expect it shortly.

