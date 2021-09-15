WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Multi-Device Support to All users

WhatsApp has starred rolling out support for multiple devices to non-beta users. The feature had been rolled out to beta users in July this year after tests by the messaging company.

Multi-device usage allows users to connect their WhatsApp account to up to four different devices. For now, only non-phone devices such as laptops are allowed. Once linked using the QR code, WhatsApp is launched separately on the device, whether the primary device is on or off.

The feature also allows users to connect multiple times automatically (without scanning the QR code) and to log out if they no longer wish to access WhatsApp on the device.

Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out Face, Fingerprint Authentication for WhatsApp Web

Unlike the linking feature that allows users to mirror their WhatsApp through another device, the multi-device feature works independently from the primary device, meaning your primary WhatsApp phone does not have to be connected to the internet for you to access it on the other devices.

The Facebook-owned business says it is utilizing a new technology to ensure that even on multiple devices, messages sync while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp explained the differences in a statement on its website when it first launched the feature.

Read also: WhatsApp Reportedly Set to Make Policy Updates Optional

“By requiring the phone to perform all operations, companion devices are slower and frequently get disconnected — especially when the phone has a poor connection, its battery is running low, or the application process gets killed by the phone’s OS.” Whatsapp said in a statement.

“It also allows for only a single companion device to be operative at a time, meaning people can’t be on a call in Portal while checking their messages on their PC.”

“The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles, no longer requiring a smartphone to be the source of truth while still keeping user data seamlessly and securely synchronized and private.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...