in TECH

WhatsApp Rolling Out More Emoji Reactions for Messages

WhatsApp Group Calls
(Photo courtesy)

WhatsApp will now allow its users to react to messages using any emoji. The messaging service rolled out emoji reactions a few weeks ago with six emojis. Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company had expanded the emoji reactions.

“We’re rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

To react to a message using an emoji, you just need to long press the message and the emojis will pop up, allowing you to select the reaction you would like to give. Until now, the emojis included the love, cry, praying/clasped hands emoji, sad with a tear, surprised and like emojis.

How to react to WhatsApp messages with emoji - Tech Update

Read: WhatsApp Working on Extended Multi-device Connections for Business Accounts

The new update will allow users to long press the message, after which they will be able to see the six emoji reactions and a plus sign which opens up an expanded variety of emojis including smiley faces, melting faces, party emojis and much more. In addition, users can also select their preferred skin tone for their reactions.

WhatsApp already rolled out the expanded emoji reactions to beta users, and is now gradually rolling to all users globally.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

WhatsApp

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Anita Nderu pregnant

TV Host Anita Nderu Pregnant with First Child (Photos)
Wajackoyah, Mwaure

Presidential Candidates Wajackoyah, Mwaure Clash During IEBC Meeting