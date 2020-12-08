Whatsapp Rolling Out ‘Add to Cart’ Feature for Business Accounts Globally

Whatsapp is adding a new carts feature to enhance the shopping experience on the app. This follows the shop button introduced to business accounts in November.

Whatsapp also rolled out a storefront icon placed next to business account names on the app. This is to make it easier for customers to access catalogs from the said businesses.

Whatsapp said that with more shopping taking place on the platform, they want to make it easier for people to buy and sell their products by adding the ‘add to cart’.

The carts feature is built for business accounts. Users who sell their items through Whatsapp will find it easier to keep track of their products and sales. This is especially good for businesses such as clothes or groceries where customers can select a number of items.

The carts feature will enable users browse catalogs, select multiple products and place their order by sending it as a single message to the business.

Whatsapp says that this will help businesses track order inquiries, manage requests from their customers and close sales. Instead of a customer sending multiple messages when they select different items, they can add all items to one cart and send it as a single message.

The Facebook owned app says that the feature will be rolled out globally today. To use it, simply open a Whatsapp business account that you have interacted with before. Access their catalog through the icon next to the business name and start adding items to cart. Once you have added all the products you would like to buy, press send.

For this to work, business owners who use Whatsapp business accounts should ensure that they already have their catalogs uploaded.

