WhatsApp Testing Rich Link Previews for URLs Shared on Status Updates

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will generate rich link previews for users who share URLs on their status updates. The rich link will allow both the sender and the recipient to preview the message before opening or reading it.

The test is currently available for iOS users with plans to roll it out to Android users soon.

Normally, whenever a user shares a URL on their status update, it appears as a single link in plain text that the viewer can then tap to be redirected to the website. Link previews have not been available and users are often required to head to the website to view the message in its entirety.

The test indicates the company’s plan to change the feature in its future update, with indications that the link will include an image, title and meta description of the target website with the URL.

