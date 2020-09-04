WhatsApp Resumes Development Of “Vacation Mode” Feature

Whatsapp is reportedly working on its ‘vacation mode’ feature yet again, WABetaInfo has revealed. The App had started work on the feature but abandoned it last year.

According to the report, Vacation mode works by allowing users access a dedicated menu containing two new notification options for their archived chats.

The options are

Notify New Messages: This is the default setting currently on Whatsapp. Vacation mode will allow users to disable it and the archived messages can continue staying in the archive when new messages arrive.

Auto-hide inactive chats: This is an extension of the vacation mode feature. Once enabled, chat messages older than six months will automatically be sent to the archive. WABetaInfo recommends the app change the name of the feature to give it a real description as above.

It is still not clear when the feature will be rolled out as it is still in development.

Recently, WhatsApp unveiled its new storage feature which allows users to better organize their files by importance and size.

