Whatsapp Reassures Users of Privacy Despite Policy Update

Whatsapp has moved to reassure users by explaining in detail how the recent update on their privacy policy will affect them. The app has received global criticism after it emerged that users had to either accept the app or delete their Whatsapp accounts.

Alternative messaging apps, Telegram and Signal have reveled in the backlash towards Whatsapp, creating memes and crafting messages to attract users who have been downloading the apps in droves.

Both apps have seen a surge in user registration and have consistently highlighted the need for a more secure messaging app.

The calls and backlash have prompted Whatsapp to reassure their clients of any misinformation regarding the data sharing policy.

Read: WhatsApp’s Latest Data Sharing Policy Update Prompting Users To Join Competitor, “Signal”

Through Twitter, it clarified that neither Whatsapp nor Facebook can see your private messages or listen to your calls. They also do not keep a log of your contacts who are calling or messaging and do not store information regarding your location.

They also said that Whatsapp does not share your contacts with Facebook and that Whatsapp groups will remain private. In addition to this, Whatsapp reminded its users of the disappearing messages feature which they can use for added privacy as well as the option to download data.

The latest update is delivered through a pop up message alerting users of app’s intention to share their data with Facebook. What has irked many however, is the fact that users must agree to the update or lose their accounts effective February 8, 2021.

Read: Twitter Hate Speech Rules Expanded To Include Race, Ethnicity

We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. pic.twitter.com/6qDnzQ98MP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 12, 2021

“Our privacy policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family. Learn more about how we protect your privacy as well as what we do NOT share with Facebook.” Whatsapp said in another tweet.

Whatsapp’s website describes the information Whatsapp shares with Facebook as below.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu