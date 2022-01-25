WhatsApp Officially Rolls Out Multi-Device Support

Whatsapp has started rolling out its multi-device capability to all users after a successful test. The feature enables users to access the messaging app from up to four multiple devices even when the primary smartphone is off or offline.

“Now send and receive messages without keeping your phone online. Use WhatsApp on up to four linked devices and one phone at the same time.” the messaging services alerted users on the app today.

The update confirmed by many users enables WhatsApp users for the first time to use the service on up to four non-phone devices without having the registered phone switched on or otherwise connected to the internet. The company had earlier clarified that another phone cannot be among the devices connected.

“Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently,” said the company.

Users are still required to log in using the QR code on their mobile phones, but in the event that the phone goes off or is not connected to the internet, WhatsApp will still operate as usual in the connected device.

As an extra security measure, WhatsApp rolled out a two-step verification process before signing in. This means that you must now key in your phone pin or authenticate using your fingerprint before scanning the QR code to link devices. You will also be required to log out of the app from the linked devices to sever the connection.

Whatsapp already allows users to access the app through multiple devices. But the primary smartphone has to be connected to the app for you to access it on any other device.

“By requiring the phone to perform all operations, companion devices are slower and frequently get disconnected — especially when the phone has a poor connection, its battery is running low, or the application process gets killed by the phone’s OS,” Whatsapp said in a statement regarding the previous method of connection.

“The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles, no longer requiring a smartphone to be the source of truth while still keeping user data seamlessly and securely synchronized and private.”

The Facebook-owned business says it is utilizing new technology to ensure that even on multiple devices, messages sync while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

