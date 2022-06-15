WhatsApp Users can Now Migrate Chat History from Android to iOS

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history between Android and iPhones. Last year, the Meta-owned company rolled out the feature allowing iOS users to transfer their chat history from iOS to Android.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced that the feature is also available for Android to iOS transfer as well.

Through a Facebook post on his page, he said the feature was highly requested.

“We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.”

Read: WhatsApp Working on Extended Multi-device Connections for Business Accounts

WhatsApp has only always allowed single use on a single device. When changing phones, users had to perform a backup to local storage so that their data could be restored on the new device.

In September 2021, WhatsApp began allowing users to transfer their chat history from iOS to Samsung phones, and the capability was later expanded to include chat transfers from iOS to other Android 12 devices, and now from Android to iOS.

The feature will allow WhatsApp users to seamlessly change mobile phones without fear of losing their data when using different operating systems.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...