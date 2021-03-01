Whatsapp New Feature Allows Users to Mute a Video Before Sharing

Whatsapp users will henceforth be able to mute videos before sending them. The feature was announced about three months ago and has been in Beta for the last month. It will now be available for stable android users although it is not clear when all of them will get the update. There is still no word on when it will be rolled out to iOS users.

Whatsapp users will be able to use the editing tool to mute videos before sending them to contacts or sharing them on their status. The feature is already available on other apps, most commonly on Instagram stories.

Once you select a video to share, the edit page will appear with options to trim the video, add captions, text, and more. The mute function is accessible through a new speaker button placed below the video frames on the top part of the app. The video’s audio will be kept on by default. To mute, tap on the speaker button before sharing your video.

The rollout is gradual and most users should have it by end of the week. To get the feature, ensure that you update your smartphone to the latest Android version.

