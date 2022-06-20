WhatsApp to Allow Users Mute Specific People During Group Calls

WhatsApp has rolled out a number of features, including the ability for users to mute specific people during a group call. The feature will come in handy for users who forget to do themselves, and for those would want to avoid hearing an echo from other users who are in the same room or office.

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

Other conferencing apps such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams already allow hosts to mute all or specific participants during. However, unlike WhatsApp, other users cannot mute participants during the call. This feature gives users more control and helps in otherwise unorganized meetings with up to eight people on video calls or up to 32 on voice calls.

The messaging service also rolled out a feature allowing users to message specific users during a group call, as well as a new banner to alert users when a participants joins in an ongoing call.

Apart from the group features, the app also announced that users will now be able to select which contacts can see their profile photo, about and last seen status. This can help users keep their privacy from professional contacts or anyone else you don’t want to have access to this information. Due to potential privacy implications, WhatsApp began hiding your last seen status from strangers by default last year.

