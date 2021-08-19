WhatsApp Testing Option for Messages to Disappear After 90 Days

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new option for its Disappearing messages feature that would allow users to set their messages to auto-delete after 90 days.

The Facebook-owned app launched Disappearing messages last year as an opt-in feature, allowing users to set their messages to be auto-deleted after seven days.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for android beta version 2.21.17.16 has the option to make messages disappear after 90 days. This will help in clearing chats and even saving memory space for a number of users. It will also help users get rid of old conversations permanently, an option that is not available on WhatsApp.

The new feature will reportedly be tested alongside the option to have messages disappear after 24 hours. After testing, all the three options might be available for users, allowing them to choose from three different Disappearing timelines for different conversations.

Currently, users can activate the seven-day Disappearing messages by opening a chat with a specific contact or group, clicking on info and turning on Disappearing messages.

