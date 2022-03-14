in TECH

WhatsApp Looking to Further Limit Forwarding of Messages in New Update

WhatsApp

Two years ago, WhatsApp announced that it would start labelling messages that had been forwarded many times as a way to curb misinformation. The company is now working on limiting the number of times the messages can be forwarded as a way to boost its efforts against misinformation.

A new update on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.7.2 now indicates that messages marked as ‘forwarded’ can only be forwarded to one group chat at a time. From the screenshot below, once  message has been forwarded once, it is not possible to forward it to another group chat again.

 

Photo courtesy

Read: Google to Introduce Archive Option to Partially Uninstall Unused Apps

This means that users will not be able to send or broadcast a forwarded message to all the groups they are in. Instead, the messaging platform will make the process somewhat tedious, necessitating users to copy and paste the message if they want to send it to other groups.

The new limitation differs from the previous one which marked forwarded messages after it was forwarded four times. WhatsApp has a counter that keeps track of how many times a message is forwarded, but it cannot see this counter because messages are end-to-end encrypted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

WhatsApp

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

nigerian pastor arrested marijuana

Nigerian Pastor Arrested with Bhang on His way to Nairobi Crusade
Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Says Parties Signed Azimio Deal ‘Blindly’