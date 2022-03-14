WhatsApp Looking to Further Limit Forwarding of Messages in New Update

Two years ago, WhatsApp announced that it would start labelling messages that had been forwarded many times as a way to curb misinformation. The company is now working on limiting the number of times the messages can be forwarded as a way to boost its efforts against misinformation.

A new update on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.7.2 now indicates that messages marked as ‘forwarded’ can only be forwarded to one group chat at a time. From the screenshot below, once message has been forwarded once, it is not possible to forward it to another group chat again.

Read: Google to Introduce Archive Option to Partially Uninstall Unused Apps

This means that users will not be able to send or broadcast a forwarded message to all the groups they are in. Instead, the messaging platform will make the process somewhat tedious, necessitating users to copy and paste the message if they want to send it to other groups.

The new limitation differs from the previous one which marked forwarded messages after it was forwarded four times. WhatsApp has a counter that keeps track of how many times a message is forwarded, but it cannot see this counter because messages are end-to-end encrypted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...