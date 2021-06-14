WhatsApp Launches Privacy Campaign After Policy Update

Whatsapp updated its long-awaited privacy policy despite backlash from users all over the world. The messaging app has now embarked on a worldwide privacy-focused advertising campaign in efforts to sensitize users regarding their security.

The Facebook-owned platform took to Twitter to reiterate how end-to-end encryption works.

“WhatsApp is built to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. So only the people you’ve messaged can read or listen to your conversation.” the tweet read.

“This means that nobody else, not even WhatsApp, has access to your conversations. End-to-end encryption locks your messages. You and your recipients have a unique key that allows you to chat privately.”

Whatsapp reassured users that messages and moments shared on the app are secure.

“End-to-end encryption doesn’t just protect your messages; it protects the moments you create and share with others. So you can give your grandfather the password he’s forgotten, rekindle memories with an old friend, and share what’s truly on your mind with those you trust.” the app said in another tweet.

“Over 100 billion personal messages a day are end-to-end encrypted by default on WhatsApp. So you decide what to say, how to say it, and who to share it with. You’re in control.”

Head of Whatsapp, Will Cathcart said that governments and users should demand more security instead of less.

“The first step of keeping people safe is, you have to have strong security, and we think governments shouldn’t be out there trying to encourage tech companies to offer weak security,” he said.

"The first step of keeping people safe is, you have to have strong security, and we think governments shouldn't be out there trying to encourage tech companies to offer weak security," he said.

"They should be out there trying to encourage or even mandate that companies offer the strongest security possible." The marketing campaign is being rolled out in the UK and Germany on Monday, before rolling out worldwide in the coming days. Cathcart said the whole idea around the campaign was to communicate the benefits of privacy and encryption directly to its users. He said they would break down and translate end-to-end encryption which although has been in use for years now, was still abstract to many users.